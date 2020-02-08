CAPE COD – Cleanup and restoration efforts continued overnight after hurricane force wind gusts lashed the Cape. After a peak of over 16,000 customers losing power, Eversource is reporting just under 500 customers out as of 8 AM. Nearly half of those are in Wellfleet where this photo was taken. A large tree was down blocking Old Kings Highway near Somerset Avenue. The tree also took down wires knocking out power in the area.
Cleanup, power restoration continues after Friday’s windstorm
February 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
