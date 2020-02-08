Cleanup, power restoration continues after Friday’s windstorm



CAPE COD – Cleanup and restoration efforts continued overnight after hurricane force wind gusts lashed the Cape. After a peak of over 16,000 customers losing power, Eversource is reporting just under 500 customers out as of 8 AM. Nearly half of those are in Wellfleet where this photo was taken. A large tree was down blocking Old Kings Highway near Somerset Avenue. The tree also took down wires knocking out power in the area.