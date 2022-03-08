Coast Guard Auxiliary to offer “Boat America” course in Orleans



ORLEANS – Are you a sailor, power-boater or paddler? Do you want to learn more boating skills and safety? On Saturday, March 19, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering the “Boat America” Course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orleans Police Station, 99 Eldredge Parkway. This course is for ages 12 and up. Coast Guard–trained instructors will teach this informative class on the essential skills of boating and paddlecraft: safety; boat selection; boating equipment; trailering; boat handling; basic navigation; rules of the nautical road; and legal requirements of boating.

The “Boat America” Course is approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard. Most insurance companies provide discounts to boat-owners who successfully complete this course. Students 12 to 16 years of age who successfully complete the course can then become certified by the Massachusetts Environmental Police to operate a power boat without supervision.

Class size is limited, and pre-registration is required. Plan to arrive no later than 10 minutes early to complete paperwork. The total cost for the course is $45 to cover text and materials. To register and to reserve your space, contact Peter Lucchesi at (978) 621-0310 / lucchesi@earthlink.net; Kevin Brock at (508) 385-9350 / kb215ec@hotmail.com; or Dennis Bunnell at (508) 560-3668 / dennisrbunnell@earthlink.net