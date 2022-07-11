You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

July 10, 2022

Flightaware/CWN

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.

