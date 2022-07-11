DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound
July 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
