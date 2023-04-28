HYANNIS – The Coast Guard along with Hyannis Fire and Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources responded to a reported boat fire just outside Hyannis Harbor shortly before noon Friday. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. Details on the size of the vessel and the cause of the fire were not immediately available.
Coast Guard, local fire boats respond to vessel fire in Hyannis
April 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
