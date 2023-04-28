You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard, local fire boats respond to vessel fire in Hyannis

Coast Guard, local fire boats respond to vessel fire in Hyannis

April 28, 2023

HYANNIS – The Coast Guard along with Hyannis Fire and Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources responded to a reported boat fire just outside Hyannis Harbor shortly before noon Friday. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. Details on the size of the vessel and the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

