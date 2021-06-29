Coast Guard looking for plexiglass window that fell out of helicopter over Sandwich

SANDWICH – Air Station Cape Cod reports that on Tuesday, while one of their MH-60T helicopters was launching on a search and rescue mission from Air Station Cape Cod, one of the plexiglass emergency exit windows separated from the aircraft in the vicinity of P.A. Landers Inc. Sand & Gravel and Peter’s Pond in Forestdale, MA. The Coast Guard would like to make sure no damage or injury was caused and would greatly appreciate any information or assistance in finding our missing window. Please contact the Operations Duty Officer at (508) 968-6360 with any information.