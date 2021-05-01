You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard rescuers 5 crew members after fishing boat catches fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod

May 1, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

CAPE COD – Air Station Cape Cod crews successfully rescued five crew members from the F/V Nobska, homeported out of New Bedford, earlier Friday evening after it caught fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod. All five crew members are safely back onshore and no injuries were reported. They were brought to Joint Base Cape Cod and evaluated by EMTs as a precaution before being reunited with their families.

