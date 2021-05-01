CAPE COD – Air Station Cape Cod crews successfully rescued five crew members from the F/V Nobska, homeported out of New Bedford, earlier Friday evening after it caught fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod. All five crew members are safely back onshore and no injuries were reported. They were brought to Joint Base Cape Cod and evaluated by EMTs as a precaution before being reunited with their families.
Coast Guard rescuers 5 crew members after fishing boat catches fire 85 miles east of Cape Cod
May 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
