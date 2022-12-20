Coastal Flood Watch late Thursday night through Friday afternoon



Coastal Flood Watch

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

244 PM EST Tue Dec 20 2022

…COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…One to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (4.5 to 13.6 feet Mean Lower Low Water).

* WHERE…Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN…From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Widespread minor coastal flooding is expected along portions of both the east and south coasts during the Friday morning high tide cycle with pockets of moderate coastal flooding possible. The greatest concern for pockets of moderate coastal flooding will be across north shore given their exposure to an east southeast winds. Typically vulnerable shoreline roads may become flooded and impassable within a few hours of high tide. In addition…there may be significant beach erosion on the south coast including ocean exposed beaches of Rhode Island and Wesport. Significant beach erosion may also occur on the south side of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…We also will have to watch the potential for perhaps some additional coastal flooding near the south coast with the Friday evening high tide. This remains more uncertain and would become more problematic if the storm system would slow down a few hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.