Coffee with a Cop in Provincetown this Friday



PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Police: How about starting your day with a free cup of coffee…….

The next installment in our Coffee with a Cop series is scheduled for Friday February 28, 2020 at Cumberland Farms 100 Shankpainter Road from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Event co-hosts will be Police Sergeant Kevan Spoor and Police Officer Shannon Beloin

Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet with your police officers in a comfortable environment and talk about any subject — all done in an informal setting to discuss community issues and build relationships. Unfortunately, law enforcement interactions may occur during emergencies or situations not conducive to just talking.

We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, discuss them or simply get to better know one of your officers.

We view these interactions as a guiding principle in the foundation of community engagement and partnership.

You bring the questions, talk with your officer, and you get a free cup of coffee on us.