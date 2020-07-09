COMM Fire rescues woman stuck in marsh

CENTERVILLE – At 5:49 P.M. the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department (COMM) responded to a a person stuck in the mud in the Herring River off of Broken Dike Way in Centerville. Neighbors could hear a women, who was stuck in the mud and reeds, calling for help.

Upon arrival C.O.M.M. rescue crews were directed by the neighbors to the general area on the river and quickly set up the inflatable Rapid Deployment Craft, also known as the “Banana Boat”. Firefighters Jack McGonigle and Zac Hammond were able to locate, remove and bring the patient bring back to shore without incident. The patient was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with apparent minor injuries.