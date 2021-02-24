COMM Fire responds to report of people through ice in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – It’s another example of why officials are pleading with people to stay off the ice. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire responded to Mystic Lake off Race Lane in Marstons Mills sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. According to reports, two people were seen falling through the ice. Luckily the water was shallow and they were able to get out on their own before rescuers arrived. Firefighters searched the area to make sure no one was still in distress. Further details were not immediately available.