Construction to cause closure of Route 3 ramps in Bourne

BOURNE – On Monday, August 15th, as part of the continuing pavement upgrades being made to Route 3, the contractor will be closing the Route 3 Southbound On/Off ramps. These will include the ramp exiting Route 3 just prior to the Sagamore Bridge and the ramp leading to the Sagamore Bridge from the Scenic Highway. Detours will be in place but plan accordingly as they will involve extended travel distances.

On Tuesday August 16th, the On/Off ramps on the Northbound side will be closed. These include both Off-ramps from the Sagamore Bridge to the Scenic Highway as well as the On-ramp from State Road/Rt 3A to Route 3 North. Detours will be in place but as before, expect extended travel distances related to the detours.

This work will take place between 8 PM and 5 AM and will be done weather permitting on those dates.