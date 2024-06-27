Continuing coverage: Leadership Changes coming in the Provincetown Fire Department

PROVINCETOWN – Posted by Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse on the town website: As we move forward, I want to provide transparent information about the incoming leadership of our fire department during this important transition period.

I am proud to announce that former Deputy Chief Jimmy Roderick has agreed to return to the department during this time of transition as Acting Fire Chief, beginning July 2, 2024.

Jimmy began as a firefighter with the Provincetown Fire Department in1981 and served in that capacity until 1997 when he was appointed to the Board of Fire Engineers as a District Chief in 1997. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2013 and served in that position until March of 2024.

Throughout his decades of service to the town, Jimmy has built strong relationships with many members of the call/volunteer department, and he looks forward to working with them again to ensure they feel supported, valued, and continue to serve our community.

Othaine Rance, our current EMS Coordinator, will be promoted to Deputy Chief of the department. Othaine’s journey in the world of firefighting began as a call member on Engine 4 in Provincetown as well as a member of the rescue squad with a strong foundation built at the Massachusetts Career Academy, where he honed his skills and developed a passion for serving. Armed with two bachelor’s degrees in clinical laboratory science and Fire Science and the soon completion of 2 master’s degree in accounting and public administration, his commitment to continuous learning and professional growth has been unwavering.

Throughout his career, Othaine has amassed a wealth of experience and credentials that set him apart as a seasoned professional in the field of firefighting and emergency medical services. Othaine has been the EMS Coordinator and Designated Infectious Disease Officer for the Fire Department since 2012 as well as a Lieutenant and Captain. Othaine was tasked with overseeing the 20 full-time personnel for the Provincetown Fire Department during the transition away from Lower Cape Ambulance which began in July 2023. Since then, he has gotten 12 personnel enrolled in the Massachusetts Firefighting Bridgewater class with 6 graduates to date. He is a Pro Board Fire Instructor who has not only shared his knowledge and expertise with his colleagues but has also played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of firefighters.

In addition, I have appointed Acting Chief Jimmy Roderick, Deputy Chief Othaine Rance, Captain David Gonsalves, Supervisor Michael Anderson, and Katie Buckley, the Town’s Human Resources Manager, to serve on the Board of Fire Engineers, effective immediately, with their terms ending December 31, 2024.

I look forward to working with Chief Roderick, Deputy Chief Rance, the Board of Fire Engineers, and all members of the department – both call/volunteers and full-time staff – to ensure everyone feels supported and has the tools, training, and leadership they need to provide the highest level of service possible to our residents and visitors.

I know many residents may feel uneasy about the events that have taken place recently, but I assure you that my sole focus is on the sustainability of our department and its continued ability to provide the high level of public safety services our community expects.

And while changing the way things have historically been done may be uncomfortable, it will be necessary as part of our succession planning to meet our shared goal of ensuring our combination Fire Department is successful for years to come.

In partnership,

Alex Morse

Town Manager