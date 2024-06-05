Cotuit man charged with OUI boat after running 43 foot vessel aground on Chappaquiddick Island





MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Mass State Police report that Friday evening, May 31, around 9:40 PM, Trooper Zachary Bolcome of the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks was notified by Dukes County dispatch of a large boat which had run aground on Chappaquiddick Island. Trooper Bolcome made his way to the beach and located the stranded vessel, a 43-foot Hinckley Sport Boat 40C.

Trooper Bolcome approached the boat and with Edgartown officers saw two men who were on the boat when it crashed. Trooper Bolcome asked the men what happened. The men explained that a navigational error was made.

Trooper Bolcome spoke to the operator of the boat at the time of the crash, Riley Blizard, 32, of Cotuit, and immediately recognized signs of impairment in Blizard. Trooper Bolcome escorted Blizard and his passenger to Chappaquiddick Road and administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) to Blizarf.

Based on the results of the SFSTs, Blizard was placed under arrest and transported to Dukes County Jail for booking. Blizard was scheduled to be arraigned at Edgartown District Court on the following charges:

1. Operating A Boat Under The Influence Of Liquor; and

2. Negligent Operation Of A Boat.

Photos by Mass State Police/CWN