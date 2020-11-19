COVID-19 update 11/19/20: U.S. death toll soars past 250,000



CAPE COD – The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed a quarter of a million people. In Massachusetts, 10,204 people have died from COVID-19. In Barnstable County there were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week. 4 people died on Cape Cod from COVID-19 bringing the total to 190.

Hospitals in Southeast Massachusetts are at 72% of capacity, while ICU usage is at 50%.

The latest state map shows Barnstable and Bourne in the Yellow (medium risk) category. Falmouth, Sandwich and Yarmouth are in the green (low risk) category. All other towns are grey (nil).

Local updates: Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 55 new cases between November 12th and 16th. Falmouth reports 29 new cases between October 30th and November 13th.