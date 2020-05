CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report shows 65 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. 2 of the deaths are from Barnstable County bringing the total deaths on Cape Cod to 95. There are 1,155 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, up from 1,150 on Sunday.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reports 276 cases up from 272 on Friday. Falmouth reported 157 cases as of Friday.