You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 5/20/20: State death toll tops 6,000

COVID-19 update 5/20/20: State death toll tops 6,000

May 20, 2020


CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 128 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. 6,066 people have died from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Two of the new deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the Cape Cod toll from COVID-19 to 98. There are 1,197 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,177 in Tuesday’s report.

Click here to read Wednesday’s entire Mass DPH report.

Locally. Provincetown continues to report 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reported 276 cases on Monday. Falmouth reported on Tuesday 170 cases up from 157 reported last Friday. Falmouth also points out that over 80% of those cases have cleared quarantine.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 