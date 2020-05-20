COVID-19 update 5/20/20: State death toll tops 6,000



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 128 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. 6,066 people have died from COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Two of the new deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the Cape Cod toll from COVID-19 to 98. There are 1,197 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County up from 1,177 in Tuesday’s report.

Click here to read Wednesday’s entire Mass DPH report.

Locally. Provincetown continues to report 0 active cases (28 total). Barnstable reported 276 cases on Monday. Falmouth reported on Tuesday 170 cases up from 157 reported last Friday. Falmouth also points out that over 80% of those cases have cleared quarantine.