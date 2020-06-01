COVID 19 update 6/01/20: 100,000 cases, 7,000 deaths in the state



Editor’s note: Today’s state report implements a CDC recommended change in reporting to reflect probable cases of COVID-19 back to March 1st.

CAPE COD -Monday’s Mass DPH report shows 100,805 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. 189 new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Massachusetts bring the state total to 7.035. Two of the deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the toll on Cape Cod to 118. There are 1,424 active cases in Barnstable County up from 1,312 in Sunday’s report (see above note).

Click here to read the Monday’s entire Mass DPH report.

Locally, Provincetown reports 1 active case (29 total). Barnstable reports 361 cases up from 346 on Thursday. Falmouth has not updated since Thursday when they reported 180 cases.