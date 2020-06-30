COVID-19 update 6/30/20: New regulations for out of state visitors



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed no new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts. The state death toll was revised downward to 8,054 because of ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports. The Barnstable County death toll remains at 144. There were three new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 5 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

In other news, because of the rapid increase of cases in other regions of the country, Governor Charlie Baker has placed new regulations for visitors coming into Massachusetts as of tomorrow, July 1st:

Effective Wednesday, July 1, all travelers arriving to Massachusetts, including residents returning home, are instructed to self-quarantine for 14-days. This guidance does not apply to travelers from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York or New Jersey. Additionally, workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are also exempt from this directive.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts.