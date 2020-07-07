COVID-19 update 7/07/20



CAPE COD – Tuesday’s Mass DPH report showed 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Monday’s report bringing the state total to 7,998. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 150. There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County since Monday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 3 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 6 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Locally, Provincetown reports 0 active cases. Barnstable reports 3 new cases between June 23rd and July 1st. Falmouth reports 2 new cases between June 29th and July 6th.