COVID-19 update 7/20/20: Commentary: Are new cases of COVID-19 on the rise on the Cape?



CAPE COD – Monday’s Mass DPH report showed 1 new death from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Sunday’s report bringing the state total to 8,214. The death was not from Barnstable County where the death toll is 154. Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Sunday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – 1 hospitalized, 0 in intensive care.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Monday.

Locally, Provincetown reported 1 active case. Barnstable reported 6 new cases between July 13th and July 20th. Falmouth reported 3 mew cases between July 15th and July 20th.

Commentary: Are new cases on the rise in Barnstable County? Its hard to be certain because of the way the data is tabulated, Hospitalization rates remain low, but checkout the new case summary for the past 7 days:

7/13: 4 new cases

7/14: 4 new cases

7/15: 7 new cases

7/16: 3 new cases

7/17: 7 new cases

7/18: 9 new cases

7/19: 10 new cases

7/20: 13 new cases

Time will tell but we urge everyone to remain vigilant especially in view of what is going on in other parts of the country.

by Tim Caldwell/CWN