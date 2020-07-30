COVID-19 update 7/30/20



CAPE COD – Thursday’s Mass DPH report showed 15 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Wednesday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8.375. One of the latest deaths was from Barnstable County bringing the death toll on Cape Cod to 156. Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalization:

Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.

Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Thursday.

Local update: Provincetown has reported they have 1 active case down from 2 in the previous report.