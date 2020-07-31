You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 7/31/20

COVID-19 update 7/31/20

July 31, 2020


CAPE COD – Friday’s Mass DPH report showed 14 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Thursday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,839. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where the death toll is 156. Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Barnstable County since Thursday’s report.

Hospitalization:
Cape Cod Hospital – 2 hospitalized, 1 in intensive care.
Falmouth Hospital – none.

Click here to read the entire Mass DPH report for Friday.

Local updates: Provincetown 1 active case, 8 cases  between July 20th and July 27th. Falmouth 2 cases between July 28th and July 31st.

