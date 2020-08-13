COVID-19 update 8/12/20



CAPE COD – Wednesday’s Mass DPH report showed 18 new deaths from COVID-19 in Massachusetts since Tuesday’s report bringing the state death toll to 8,547.

Editors note: The death total for Barnstable County and the breakdown of new cases by county have been moved to the weekly report. The current death toll in Barnstable County is 158. The total of COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County is listed as 1,570. This is significantly lower than the 1,803 reported in Tuesday’s report apparently due to a refinement to only include confirmed cases of COVID-19. These stats are only going to be updated weekly in the in depth report.

Hospitalization: None.

Local updates: Provincetown 0 active cases. Barnstable 3 new cases between August 10th and 11th (Barnstable reports 16 new cases for the past week). Falmouth reports 4 new cases between August 6th and August 12th.