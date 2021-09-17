COVID-19 update: Cape Cod reaches a sad milestone-500 deaths in Barnstable County



CAPE COD – According to data released by the state and tabulated by CWN, Barnstable County has reached a sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two deaths on Wednesday have brought the death toll on Cape Cod to 500 people who have died from COVID, or COVID related illness across this peninsula. No patient specifics are available but many of the newer cases across the country are happening in younger people. Take a moment to ponder that 500 people in the 15 towns of Cape Cod have lost their life from the virus since the pandemic began.