CAPE COD – According to data released by the state and tabulated by CWN, Barnstable County has reached a sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two deaths on Wednesday have brought the death toll on Cape Cod to 500 people who have died from COVID, or COVID related illness across this peninsula. No patient specifics are available but many of the newer cases across the country are happening in younger people. Take a moment to ponder that 500 people in the 15 towns of Cape Cod have lost their life from the virus since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 update: Cape Cod reaches a sad milestone-500 deaths in Barnstable County
September 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Healthcare Promotes Heart Health with Annual Ride and Run
- Update: Barnstable to Hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Rescheduled
- Eastham Seeking Public Input on T-Time Property Use
- Beacon Hill Bill Aims to Exempt Childcare Grants from Taxes
- FDA Strikes Cautious Tone Ahead of Vaccine Booster Meeting
- State Officials Announce Seventh Human Case of West Nile Virus
- Chatham Bans Outdoor Watering Amid Drought and Offline Wells
- Confirmed Massachusetts COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 18,030
- Beach Clean-Ups to be Held by Center for Coastal Studies
- Barnstable County Commissioners Urge Environmental Management Commission to Reject Machine Gun Range
- Biden Announces Indo-Pacific Alliance with UK, Australia
- New Voluntary Slow Zone Off Nantucket to Protect Whales
- Police Find Vehicle Believed Involved in Deadly Hit-And-Run