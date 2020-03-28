You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / COVID-19 update 3/28/20: State death toll rises to 44, 133 confirmed cases in Barnstable County

March 28, 2020


BOSTON, MA – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reports nine new deaths statewide from COVID-19 since yesterday bringing the total to 44. None of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County where two of the earlier deaths were from. The DPH reports 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County.

Provincetown is reporting as of Friday a total of 8 cases in town up from 5 in the report on Thursday.

Cape Wide News will be posting updates daily in the late afternoon when the DPH report comes out. Of course we will post any bulletins immediately.

