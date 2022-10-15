COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole
October 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
