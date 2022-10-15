You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole

Crash at busy Cotuit intersection damages utility pole

October 14, 2022

COTUIT – A traffic crash was reported at the intersection of Falmouth Road (Route 28) and Route 130 in Cotuit about 9:30 PM Friday. No serious injuries were reported but a utility pole was struck by one of the vehicles. Motorists may wish to seek alternate routes. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

