You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable

Crash causes delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable

October 18, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened westbound just past Route 132 (Exit 68) sometime after 5:30 PM. Only one lane was getting by the crash scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 