WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable. Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash happened westbound just past Route 132 (Exit 68) sometime after 5:30 PM. Only one lane was getting by the crash scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes delays on Route 6 in West Barnstable
October 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
