Crash causes delays on Scenic Highway in Bourne

October 13, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A traffic crash lead to significant delays on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne Friday afternoon. The crash happened eastbound at Brigantine Passage sometime around 3:30 PM. No serious injuries were reported but fluids from the vehicles had to be mitigated and the cars towed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

