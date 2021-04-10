You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes further delays along Route 6

Crash causes further delays along Route 6

April 10, 2021

HARWICH – A single-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound at the Harwich/Dennis line added to delays already caused by a brush fire in Yarmouth. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

