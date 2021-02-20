You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic delays on Route 132 in Barnstable

Crash causes traffic delays on Route 132 in Barnstable

February 20, 2021

BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable. The crash happened just after 3 PM Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Shootflying Hill Road. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, two others were treated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

