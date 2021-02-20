BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Iyannough Road (Route 132) in Barnstable. The crash happened just after 3 PM Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Shootflying Hill Road. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital, two others were treated at the scene. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes traffic delays on Route 132 in Barnstable
February 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
