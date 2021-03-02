You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Osterville

Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Osterville

March 2, 2021

OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash caused delays in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Putnam Avenue just before 2:30 PM. One person was evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up on Route 28 while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

