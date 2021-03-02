OSTERVILLE – A two-vehicle crash caused delays in Osterville Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Putnam Avenue just before 2:30 PM. One person was evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was backed up on Route 28 while the scene was worked. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash causes traffic delays on Route 28 in Osterville
March 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
