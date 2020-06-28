You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash injures one, closes Route 149

Crash injures one, closes Route 149

June 28, 2020

MARSTONS MILLS – A two-vehicle crash shut down Route 149 in Marstons Mills shortly after 10:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of Calvin Hamblin Road. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Several others were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

