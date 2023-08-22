You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle in bushes in front yard of house in Brewster

BREWSTER – On Monday August 21 at 3:40 PM, Brewster Fire/Rescue responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in front of 3750 Main Street. On arrival units found a vehicle that had driven off the road into the front yard of an adjacent home. The lone occupant who was found outside of the vehicle refused medical treatment and transport to the hospital. The vehicle was made safe by firefighters and the scene turned over to Brewster Police.

