BOURNE – A crash left a vehicle overturned in Bourne about 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Route 25 westbound about two miles from the Bourne Bridge. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 25 in Bourne
March 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
