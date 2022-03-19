You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 25 in Bourne

Crash leaves vehicle overturned on Route 25 in Bourne

March 19, 2022

BOURNE – A crash left a vehicle overturned in Bourne about 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Route 25 westbound about two miles from the Bourne Bridge. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 