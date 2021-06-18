You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash leaves vehicle partially submerged in creek in Sandwich

June 17, 2021

SANDWICH – A car went off the road in Sandwich and ended up partially submerged in a creek. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 130 and Main Street sometime after 10 PM Thursday evening. The driver was not seriously injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

