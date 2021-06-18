SANDWICH – A car went off the road in Sandwich and ended up partially submerged in a creek. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 130 and Main Street sometime after 10 PM Thursday evening. The driver was not seriously injured. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash leaves vehicle partially submerged in creek in Sandwich
June 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
