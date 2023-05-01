You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash on County Road in Oak Bluffs Sunday evening caused significant power outage

Crash on County Road in Oak Bluffs Sunday evening caused significant power outage

May 1, 2023

Oak Bluffs Police/CWN

OAK BLUFFSFrom Oak Bluffs Police: The power outages last night in Oak Bluffs around 10:30 pm were a result of a one car motor vehicle crash on County Road near Shirley Avenue in which a utility pole was struck and damaged. The driver, who was the only occupant, was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, the driver will be charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Seat Belt Violation, and having an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

Please use this as a reminder to never drink and drive.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 