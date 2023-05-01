Crash on County Road in Oak Bluffs Sunday evening caused significant power outage

OAK BLUFFS – From Oak Bluffs Police: The power outages last night in Oak Bluffs around 10:30 pm were a result of a one car motor vehicle crash on County Road near Shirley Avenue in which a utility pole was struck and damaged. The driver, who was the only occupant, was transported to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the incident, the driver will be charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Marked Lanes Violation, Seat Belt Violation, and having an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle.

Please use this as a reminder to never drink and drive.