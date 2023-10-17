EASTHAM – A traffic crash was causing traffic delays in Eastham. Three vehicles collided on State Highway (Route 6) by the Blue Dolphin Inn near the Wellfleet town line. Westbound traffic was being diverted onto West Road. Eastbound traffic was also being affected. No serious injuries were reported. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash on Route 6 in Eastham causes traffic delays
October 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
