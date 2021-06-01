You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

June 1, 2021


BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported just before 10:30 AM Tuesday on Route 6 west just before the Sagamore Bridge. One person was being evaluated by EMTs. Traffic was backed up approaching the bridge. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 