BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported just before 10:30 AM Tuesday on Route 6 west just before the Sagamore Bridge. One person was being evaluated by EMTs. Traffic was backed up approaching the bridge. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash reported on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
June 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
