ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.
Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans
November 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
