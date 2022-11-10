You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans

Crash results in car hitting house in Orleans

November 10, 2022

ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash resulted in one car going off the road and crashing into a house. The collision happened just after noon Thursday on West Road at Chase Lane. Firefighters extricated the driver and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital. No one in the house was injured. A building inspector was called to check the damage to the house. The crash is under investigation by Orleans Police.

