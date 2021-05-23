YARMOUTH – Just after 11 AM on Sunday there was a 2 vehicle crash at Station
Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth. A sedan grazed a utility pole and then
hit a traffic light stanchion. 2 parties were evaluated at the scene
and refused medical treatment. Traffic was backed up on Station Ave
until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/ CWN
Crash sends car into traffic light
May 23, 2021
YARMOUTH – Just after 11 AM on Sunday there was a 2 vehicle crash at Station
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- State Awarded Over $40 Million in COVID Relief
- Walk For Hope Sets $80,000 Goal for 2021 Fundraiser
- Cape Cod Commission Extends Comment Period for Climate Action Plan
- Planned Machine Gun Range Getting Cool Reception
- YMCA Cape Cod to Host Family Vaccine Clinic Monday
- State Shutting Down COVID Vaccine Preregistration Program
- Sunday Journal – Anne Van Vleck with Housing Assistance Corporation
- Sunday Journal – John Cox with Cape Cod Community College
- Sunday Journal – Tom Cahir, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority
- Orleans Extends 2020 Season Stickers Through June 12
- Patience Urged During Expected Busy Summer Season
- National Seashore Readies for Summer, Nauset Light Parking Issues Anticipated
- EPA OKs Last Vineyard Wind Permit, Construction Can Start