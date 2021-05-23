You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash sends car into traffic light

May 23, 2021


YARMOUTH – Just after 11 AM on Sunday there was a 2 vehicle crash at Station
Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth. A sedan grazed a utility pole and then
hit a traffic light stanchion. 2 parties were evaluated at the scene
and refused medical treatment. Traffic was backed up on Station Ave
until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/ CWN

