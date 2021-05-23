Crash sends car into traffic light





YARMOUTH – Just after 11 AM on Sunday there was a 2 vehicle crash at Station

Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth. A sedan grazed a utility pole and then

hit a traffic light stanchion. 2 parties were evaluated at the scene

and refused medical treatment. Traffic was backed up on Station Ave

until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/ CWN