HYANNIS – A traffic crash slowed the morning commute into Hyannis for a time. The crash happened at the intersection of Yarmouth Road and Iyannough Road (Route 28) around 8 AM. No injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Crash slows morning commute in Hyannis
September 30, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
