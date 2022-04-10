WEST YARMOUTH – A three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along Route 28 in West Yarmouth late Sunday morning. The crash happened in front of the Keltic Kitchen near Higgins Crowell Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Two other people were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Crash slows traffic on Route 28 in West Yarmouth
April 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
