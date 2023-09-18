EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for a time on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened between the Salt Pond Visitor Center and Hay Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham
September 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
