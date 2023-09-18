You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

September 18, 2023

EASTHAM – A traffic crash caused slowdowns for a time on Route 6 in Eastham. The crash happened between the Salt Pond Visitor Center and Hay Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Two others were treated and released at the scene. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

