Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

September 7, 2022

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked.

