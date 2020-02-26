Video report: Crash snarls evening commute in Harwich



HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash caused extensive delays for the evening commute in Harwich. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday evening on Route 6 westbound between exits 11 and 10. A work van, a delivery van and two cars were involved in the crash. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Six others were treated and released at the scene. Route 6 was briefly closed causing heavy traffic backups in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.

Photos and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Route 6 crash Harwich, MA 2/26/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.