Video report: Crash snarls evening commute in Harwich

Video report: Crash snarls evening commute in Harwich

February 26, 2020


HARWICH – A four-vehicle crash caused extensive delays for the evening commute in Harwich. The crash happened about 6:15 PM Wednesday evening on Route 6 westbound between exits 11 and 10. A work van, a delivery van and two cars were involved in the crash. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Six others were treated and released at the scene. Route 6 was briefly closed causing heavy traffic backups in the area. The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police.
Photos and video by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

Route 6 crash Harwich, MA 2/26/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

