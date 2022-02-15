You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash snarls evening commute in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A traffic crash in Hyannis caused major delays for the evening commute. The crash happened about 6 PM on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Lincoln Road. One vehicle reportedly went over the guardrail. The driver did not appear to be seriously injured. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause off the crash. Delays were likely to persist for a time while the vehicle is removed.

