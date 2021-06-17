BOURNE – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at the base of the Sagamore Bridge around 4:15 PM Friday. Several people were evaluated and at least one transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists leaving the Cape.
Crash stalls traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge
June 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
