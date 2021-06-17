You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash stalls traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

Crash stalls traffic approaching Sagamore Bridge

June 17, 2021


BOURNE – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 at the base of the Sagamore Bridge around 4:15 PM Friday. Several people were evaluated and at least one transported to a hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused delays for motorists leaving the Cape.

