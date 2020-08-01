Video: Crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich



HARWICH – A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich around 7:45 AM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound near the Depot Street overpass between exits 9 and 10. Photos appear to show an SUV in the travel lane with heavy damage. A pickup towing a trailer and a sedan were through the guardrail into the woods. Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Several others were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

Photos and video by Carl R. Jacobs/CWN

