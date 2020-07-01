ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orleans temporarily closed the eastbound side at Exit 12. The crash happened just before 11 AM Wednesday just before the Eastham/Orleans Rotary. Three people were evaluated at the scene. State Police are investingating the cause of the crash.
Crash temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Orleans
July 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- AAA: Gas Prices Up Three Cents This Week
- Cape Cod Officials Warn of White Sharks Ahead of July Fourth
- Massachusetts Tourism Destinations Displaying “Postcards of Love” Billboards
- State Announces Updated Travel Guidance
- New Barnstable Recycling Rules Begin Wednesday
- Cape Cod Commission Highlights Unemployment and Home Affordability
- Cyr Apointed to Massachusetts COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force
- Coop Foundation Provides Coronavirus Relief Grants
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Working to Help Cape Cod Reopen
- State Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths, 3 More Cases on Cape
- Bourne Residents Reject MBTA Membership Withdraw
- Cape Receives PPE Donation from Taiwan
- AAA Forecasts 700 Million Trips this Summer