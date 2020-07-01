You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Orleans

Crash temporarily closes Route 6 eastbound in Orleans

July 1, 2020

ORLEANS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orleans temporarily closed the eastbound side at Exit 12. The crash happened just before 11 AM Wednesday just before the Eastham/Orleans Rotary. Three people were evaluated at the scene. State Police are investingating the cause of the crash.

