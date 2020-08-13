Credit card skimmers found at Cotuit gas station



COTUIT – Recently Barnstable Patrol officers responded to the Gulf gas station located at 4783 Falmouth Road (Route 28) in Cotuit regarding several credit card skimmers that had been located on the gas pumps. As this investigation is ongoing, we are urging anyone who purchased gas at this location during June, July or August to check your records and make sure your information was not compromised. If you discover your credit card information was stolen and used, please contact Sergeant Kevin Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com

As the Barnstable Police see more online scams, phone scams, and scams involving credit card skimmers, we are striving to stay ahead of the curve in keeping our citizens and their identities safe and secure. One way we are doing this is through a partnership with the United States Secret Service. Recently a Barnstable Police Officer was sworn in as a Task Force Officer with the USSS and is a member of the New England Cyber Fraud Task Force. This partnership has provided the Barnstable Police Department with training opportunities and access to specialized equipment to help combat identity theft in Barnstable.

One of the preventive measures the Barnstable Police Department is conducting involves checks of local gas stations and other establishments that historically have been used by scammers to steal peoples identity. The most recent check of all the gas stations in town revealed no other establishments appeared to have been compromised.

As always, the Barnstable Police Department reminds you that if you see something suspicious please contact us at 508-778-3874.